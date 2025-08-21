Shaw went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Shaw has been on a nice run since the All-Star break, as he's now batting .302 with nine home runs, 17 runs scored and 18 RBI across his last 30 games. The rookie third baseman has put some early-season struggles behind him, and with the Cubs not acquiring anyone to replace Shaw at the hot corner before the trade deadline, he should be locked into a regular role moving forward. The 23-year-old's fantasy value is trending upward based on his strong recent performance and fairly consistent playing time.