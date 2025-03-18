Shaw went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old, who is the Cubs' top prospect, batted fifth in his MLB debut Tuesday but failed to make much of an impact at the plate. Shaw earned the Opening Day nod at third base after a strong showing in spring training, as he went 5-for-16 with a double while missing some time due to an oblique issue. His big-league debut may have fell flat, but Shaw still has plenty of upside after he totaled 21 homers and 31 steals with an .867 OPS in 121 games across the Double-A and Triple-A levels last year.