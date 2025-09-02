Shaw went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and an RBI in Monday's 7-6, extra-inning win over Atlanta.

After an encouraging August in which he batted .240 with an .839 OPS and five home runs across 28 games, Shaw got off to a good start in September. The rookie only swiped one base last month, but he's now got 16 steals overall this season in 19 attempts. Shaw continues to exhibit some growing pains as a 23-year-old, though his mix of power and speed gives him plenty of fantasy upside.