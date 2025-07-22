Shaw went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 12-4 loss to the Royals.

Shaw is showing some signs of life lately, as he's now riding a modest four-game hitting streak, and he's gone 6-for-11 during the stretch. The rookie is still batting just .216 overall, and the Cubs may target a veteran third baseman before the trade deadline as his replacement, but Shaw does have the talent to get hot. His fantasy value is higher in dynasty formats at the moment, though the 23-year-old could still deliver some production down the stretch this year depending on his role.