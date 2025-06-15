Shaw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Jon Berti will fill in at third base while Shaw heads to the bench for the first time since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa on May 19. Shaw's second go-around in the majors has been far more successful than his first stint with the Cubs; despite going 0-for-13 over his last four starts, the rookie is still batting .264 with one home run and seven stolen bases since rejoining the big club.