The Cubs have not yet made a decision as to whether to carry Shaw on the roster for their two-game series versus the Dodgers in Tokyo from March 18-19, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Mooney indicates that the Cubs probably already would have decided to include Shaw on the Tokyo series roster and started him at third base if the infielder had not suffered an oblique injury that's limited him to just nine Cactus League plate appearances. However, because Shaw is behind schedule, the club could elect to hold him back in preparation for its domestic opener. In that instance, Gage Workman, Justin Turner, Jon Berti and Vidal Brujan would be under consideration for starts at third base in Tokyo.