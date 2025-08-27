Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Giants.

Crow-Armstrong logged his first multi-hit effort in seven games, having gone just 2-for-21 across his previous six contests. The outfielder was also able to log a steal for the first time since Aug. 10 versus the Cardinals. He's now at a .256/.295/.510 slash line with 31 steals, 28 home runs, 82 RBI, 80 runs scored, 34 doubles and four triples through 129 games this season.