Crow-Armstrong is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

It's left-hander Nick Lodolo toeing the slab for the Reds, and the left-handed-swinging Crow-Armstrong will yield to switch hitter Willi Castro in center field. Crow-Armstrong has been an everyday player this season, but he's slashed only .200/.230/.429 with a 30.7 percent strikeout rate against left-handed pitching. With Castro now in the fold, Crow-Armstrong could start sitting more often when the opposition sends a southpaw to the bump.