Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Taking seat versus southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
It's left-hander Nick Lodolo toeing the slab for the Reds, and the left-handed-swinging Crow-Armstrong will yield to switch hitter Willi Castro in center field. Crow-Armstrong has been an everyday player this season, but he's slashed only .200/.230/.429 with a 30.7 percent strikeout rate against left-handed pitching. With Castro now in the fold, Crow-Armstrong could start sitting more often when the opposition sends a southpaw to the bump.
More News
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Records three hits in win•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Doubles twice, swipes base in win•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Goes deep in loss•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Dealing with bruised knee•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Exiting starting nine•