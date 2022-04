Ortega is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Colorado is starting lefty Austin Gomber, so Ortega gets a day off. The Cubs are starting Michael Hermosillo in center with Clint Frazier as the DH. Ortega should be back in the lineup soon, though he's off to a sluggish start with a .111 batting average through eight games and could lose playing time if he doesn't get going at the plate.