Ortega went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

Ortega found some success as the leadoff hitter Sunday with his second and third doubles of the season. The 30-year-old has been seeing regular time as the DH and No. 1 hitter for the Cubs, though he's been scuffling a bit with a .205 batting average and .577 OPS. Better days could be ahead as long as he holds onto the playing time and prime lineup position.