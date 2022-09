Ortega (finger) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Ortega was ruled out for the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with a fractured left ring finger Tuesday, so the move to the 60-day IL was only a matter of time. The 31-year-old closes out 2022 with a .241/.331/.358 slash line, seven home runs, 35 RBI, 35 runs and 12 stolen bases in 370 plate appearances.