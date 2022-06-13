site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Not in Monday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Jun 13, 2022
Ortega will sit Monday against the Padres.
Ortega's days off usually come against lefties, but he'll sit here against righty Yu Darvish. Willson Contreras will rest his legs as the designated hitter, with Yan Gomes entering the lineup behind the plate.
