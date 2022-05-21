Ortega isn't starting Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Ortega started in the last six games and went 4-for-19 with a homer, two runs, two RBI, four walks and eight strikeouts. However, he'll get a breather while Christopher Morel starts in center field and bats seventh.
