site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-rafael-ortega-not-starting-saturday-824395 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ortega will sit Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Ortega started the last three games in right while while Seiya Suzuki was battling an ankle issue. With Suzuki back in the lineup Saturday, Ortega returns to the bench.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read