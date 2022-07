Ortega went 2-for-3 with a triple, walk, run, two RBI and a stolen base in an 8-3 win against the Brewers on Tuesday.

Ortega singled in the first inning, walked in the third and tripled home two runs and stole home in the sixth. The 31-year-old broke out of a slump with the excellent performance -- he was 2-for-14 over his last six games -- and has now logged a steal in consecutive games.