Ortega remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

With Christopher Morel emerging as Chicago's everyday center field and Jason Heyward and Clint Frazier having settled into a platoon in right field while Seiya Suzuki (finger) is on the injured list, Ortega looks like he doesn't have a path to regular playing time in the Cubs outfield. He'll be on the bench for a fourth consecutive game Thursday.