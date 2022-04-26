site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Out against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Ortega is not in Tuesday's lineup against Atlanta.
He heads to the bench with lefty Max Fried starting for Atlanta. Yan Gomes is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth.
