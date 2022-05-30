Ortega is not in the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

Ortega started the first game in center, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run, his second of the season, and two runs scored. The outfielder will return to the bench for Game 2, with Clint Frazier, Ian Happ and Nelson Velazquez playing the outfield from left to right, and Frank Schwindel serving as the DH against Milwaukee lefty Aaron Ashby. Ortega should still start frequently against righties.