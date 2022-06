Ortega will start in left field and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Ortega will earn a second start in a row after he was one of the Cubs' few bright spots in a 12-1 loss in the series opener Monday, when he went 2-for-4 with a walk. Though he's the Cubs' nominal top option at designated hitter, Ortega may fade into a reserve role as soon as Chicago gets Seiya Suzuki (finger) back from the injured list.