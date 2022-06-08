Ortega will serve as the Cubs' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Ortega has been the main beneficiary of the Cubs' decision to phase Alfonso Rivas out of the regular lineup of late. The 31-year-old will draw his sixth consecutive start and third in a row at DH after going 7-for-18 with two doubles, two walks, two runs and an RBI. However, Ortega's run in a near-everyday role could come to an end as soon as Seiya Suzuki (finger) is back from the injured list.