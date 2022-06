Ortega went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

The Cubs rolled 14-5, and Ortega played a key role from the leadoff spot. The outfielder is now batting .270 this season and he's been propelled by a strong month of June. Across 16 games, he's batting .333 with a home run, four RBI and five runs scored. Ortega will still generally sit against southpaws, though he's looking like a solid fantasy option against righties.