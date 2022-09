Ortega went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two total RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Mets.

Ortega was replaced by pinch hitter Michael Hermosillo in the ninth inning, but the former had already done his damage. His seventh home run of the season made it 1-0 in the second inning, and the outfielder added an RBI single in the fourth. Ortega still routinely sits against southpaws, though he's capable of big stat lines when he plays against righties.