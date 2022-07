Ortega went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

Ortega snapped a four-game hitless streak and gave the Cubs a boost from the leadoff spot, though the team struggled offensively as a whole in the 4-2 loss. The outfielder still sits against most lefties, but he does have some fantasy value against righties, especially when he's atop the order. Ortega has an .843 OPS versus righties since 2020, while his OPS against southpaws is just .455.