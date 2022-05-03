Ortega will sit Tuesday against the White Sox.
Ortega began the year in what appeared to be a clear platoon role, as he's yet to start against a lefty this season but was in the lineup against 14 of the first 15 righties the team faced. He sat against right-hander Corbin Burnes on Sunday and remains on the bench Tuesday against another righty in Michael Kopech, so it's possible he's slipping into a bench role. Given his .204/.304/.286 slash line, that may be deserved. Frank Schwindel will be the designated hitter Tuesday, while Alfonso Rivas starts at first base.