Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Riding pine Friday
Jul 8, 2022
Ortega isn't starting Friday against the Dodgers.
Ortega has started mainly against right-handed pitchers this season, and he'll take a seat with southpaw Tyler Anderson on the mound for the Dodgers. Nelson Velazquez is starting in center field and batting eighth.
