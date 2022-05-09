Ortega went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Ortega led off and supplied one of the Cubs' four hits, including the team's only extra-base effort. The 30-year-old hasn't done much offensively this season with a .208 batting average and .613 OPS, which is a far cry from the .291 average and .823 OPS he registered in 2021. Ortega also has to contend with Jason Heyward and several others for playing time, so he's not the most reliable fantasy asset at the moment.