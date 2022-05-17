Ortega will start in center field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Though Ortega had already started in five of the Cubs' previous six games, he was a candidate to see a role reduction this week with Seiya Suzuki having moved past a recent ankle injury. However, with Jason Heyward moving to the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday, Ortega now looks like he'll have the opportunity to play regularly in center field, at least against right-handed pitching. The lefty-hitting Ortega could end up filling the large side of a platoon in center with the righty-hitting Christopher Morel, who was called up from Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday.