site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-rafael-ortega-sits-against-left-hander | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Sits against left-hander
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ortega isn't starting Friday against the Reds.
Ortega is on the bench for a third consecutive game since left-hander Carlos Rodon is on the mound for San Francisco. Christopher Morel will start in center field and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read