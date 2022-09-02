site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-rafael-ortega-sits-against-lefty-850226 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Sits against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ortega is not in the lineup for Friday's game in St. Louis.
Ortega currently boasts a .671 OPS in 2022 which drops to .496 against lefties, so seeing him on the bench isn't much of a surprise. Nelson Velazquez will take over for Ortega in center field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read