Ortega is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

The lefty-hitting Ortega will be on the bench for the second straight game, with his benching Tuesday coming with a southpaw (Eric Lauer) on the hill for the opposition. Clint Frazier will draw the start in right field Tuesday, but both he and Ortega could see their opportunities take a hit if Jason Heyward (illness) is cleared to return from the COVID-19-related injured list in the near future. Seiya Suzuki's (finger) move to the IL on Monday creates an opening in right field, but Heyward could end up sliding over from center to replace Suzuki. Christopher Morel has served as the primary option in center while Heyward has been on the shelf and has thus far performed too well for the Cubs to take him out of the lineup.