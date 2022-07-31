site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-rafael-ortega-sitting-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ortega is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at San Francisco.
Lefty Carlos Rodon is pitching for the Giants, so Ortega will hit the bench for the second straight game. Nelson Velazquez will start in center field for Chicago.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read