Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Sitting against southpaw
Jul 17, 2022
Ortega will sit Sunday versus the Mets.
Ortega will take a seat as the
Cubs take on left-hander David Peterson and the Mets on Sunday. Christopher Morel will slide over to center field while Davide Bote takes over at second base and will bat eighth in the final game before the All-Star break.
