Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Sitting versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Jul 24, 2022
9:32 am ET
Ortega will sit Sunday against the Phillies.
Ortega will get a day off as the
Cubs take on left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Christopher Morel will slide into center field while David Bote takes over at second base and bats eighth versus Philadelphia.
