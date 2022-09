Ortega went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base during Sunday's 4-2 loss to San Francisco.

Ortega singled and stole second in the third inning and singled home a run in the fifth before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh. The two-hit game is the 31-year-old's second of September while the theft was his first since recording two Aug. 29. Ortega is slashing .234/.326/.356 with six home runs, 33 runs, 33 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 116 games.