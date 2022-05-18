Ortega is starting in center field and batting first in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Ortega will be making his fourth straight start, and he should remain a regular with Jason Heyward hitting the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday. Heyward's eventual return may push Ortega to a reserve role, as the Cubs also have Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki to fill outfield spots. Ortega could see more time at DH moving forward, though Frank Schwindel has recently seen more time in that role.