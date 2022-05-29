Ortega went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in a 5-4 loss Sunday against the White Sox.

Ortega singled in the second and walked, stole second and scored in the seventh. It was his fourth stolen base in eight attempts. While the lefty is not producing at the same level as his breakout season a year ago, he has found ways to get on base in large part due to a career-best 14.4 percent walk rate. He continues to be solely a platoon bat with 92.4 percent of his plate appearances coming against right-handed pitching.