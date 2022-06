Ortega is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

The lefty-hitting Ortega will head to the bench with a southpaw (Jose Quintana) on the mound for Pittsburgh in the series finale. Ortega, who went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBI in Wednesday's 14-5 win, should continue to hold down a semi-regular role in the lineup against right-handed pitching until Seiya Suzuki (finger) is ready to return from the injured list.