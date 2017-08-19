Rivera was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Saturday.

He is expected to join the team in the next day or two and will serve as the Cubs' backup catcher behind Alex Avila. Rivera is known for his strong defense, and he serves as another veteran option for Chicago with Willson Contreras (hamstring) on the DL. He posted a .230/.278/.391 slash line with eight home runs in 54 games for the Mets this season.