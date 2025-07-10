Brasier, who tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's loss to the Twins, has now logged 11 straight scoreless appearances dating back to early June.

In 17 appearances overall this season, Brasier has only been scored on twice, and he's now sitting with a stellar 1.10 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. The veteran righty didn't make his season debut until May 24 due to a strained left groin sustained in spring training, but he's been an effective relief option when healthy. He has no wins or saves and has only recorded one hold, so his fantasy value is capped, though Brasier could have some appeal in deeper leagues due to his strong ratios.