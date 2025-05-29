Brasier worked around a hit to log a scoreless inning and earn a hold in a 2-1 win against Colorado on Wednesday.

After starter Matthew Boyd allowed only an unearned run across six strong innings, Brasier worked a clean seventh to pick up his first hold of the season. The veteran righty has rattled off four straight scoreless appearances since returning from the injured list Friday, and he has a stellar 2.08 ERA for the year, albeit in only 4.1 innings due to the time he missed with a strained left groin. Brasier could take on more high-leverage work moving forward if he stays healthy and continues to pitch well.