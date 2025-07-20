Brasier will serve as the Cubs' opening pitcher Monday versus the Royals, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Brasier will draw the sixth start of his MLB career in what will likely be a one- or two-inning appearance before he exits the game. The veteran righty has posted an impressive 1.04 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 17.1 innings in 18 appearances with the Cubs this season. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, the Cubs plan to recall Ben Brown from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, and he'll likely be deployed in bulk relief behind Brasier.