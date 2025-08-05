Brasier (0-1) allowed a run on two hits while retiring two batters in relief to take the loss in Monday's 3-2 defeat to the Reds.

After Michael Soroka covered two innings before departing with a shoulder injury and Ben Brown worked the next four frames, Brasier came on in the seventh with the game tied 2-2. The veteran reliever allowed an RBI single to TJ Friedl that broke the tie and ultimately saddled him with his first loss of the season. Brasier still has a solid 3.27 ERA and 1.05 WHIP this year, and he should retain a key role in a Chicago bullpen that added Taylor Rogers and Andrew Kittredge before the trade deadline.