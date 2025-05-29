Pressly, who has rattled off eight straight scoreless appearances, last recorded a save on April 13.

Since allowing nine runs (eight earned) in a nightmare of an outing back on May 6, Pressly has recorded the eight straight scoreless games, though he's fallen out of the closer role as well. Daniel Palencia, who recorded the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Rockies, now has four saves over the last week and a 1.64 ERA this month. As long as Palencia is pitching well, he should stay ahead of Pressly in the bullpen pecking order, with Porter Hodge (oblique) likely set to slide back into a setup role when he returns from the injured list. Pressly's subpar numbers, along with Palencia's emergence and Hodge's eventual return, has diminished the former's fantasy appeal.