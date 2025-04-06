Pressly (0-1) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk in an inning of work to take the loss Sunday against the Padres.

Pressly was tasked with the top of the ninth inning in a 7-7 game, and the righty almost escaped with no damage, but Justin Turner committed a fielding error on what could have been an inning-ending double play. The unearned run saddled Pressly with his first loss of the year in an 8-7 San Diego victory. The veteran righty hasn't been dominant quite yet for the Cubs with a 4.50 ERA across six innings of work, though he has converted all three of his save opportunities.