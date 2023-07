Suzuki (neck) is back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Brewers.

Suzuki will start in right field and bat fifth against the Brewers and left-hander Wade Miley after being limited to pinch-hitting duties in Monday's series opener due to neck discomfort. It's been a lingering issue for Suzuki, who has slashed just .161/.242/.207 in 99 plate appearances since the beginning of June.