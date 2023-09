Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and three total RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Suzuki was the only Chicago player with multiple hits as he powered the Cubs to a big win in their playoff chase. The outfielder is now up to 20 home runs for the first time at the MLB level, and his numbers are up across the board from his 2022 rookie season. Suzuki has been particularly locked in this month with a 1.169 OPS, seven long balls and 22 RBI across 21 games.