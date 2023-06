Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Pirates.

Suzuki delivered his third multi-hit effort over the last four games, pushing his season batting average to .282 to go with a solid .825 OPS. The outfielder is occupying a premium spot in Chicago's lineup most days and should continue to post strong numbers in his second MLB campaign.