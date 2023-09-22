Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-0 win over the Rockies.

Suzuki opened the game's scoring with a first-inning RBI single and then delivered a two-run shot to left field in the bottom of the fourth. He also added another single for good measure in the bottom of the sixth to round out his three-hit day. Suzuki, 29, is now up to 20 home runs on the season and boasts a .370/.429/.741 batting line with 22 RBI in 21 games since the calendar flipped to September.