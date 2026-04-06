Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Expected to rejoin team Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki (knee) is expected to rejoin the major-league roster Friday in Chicago, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Suzuki will remain with Double-A Knoxville and play Tuesday and Wednesday before concluding his minor-league rehab assignment. The Cubs will return to Wrigley Field on Friday after a six-game road trip, and Suzuki appears to be on track to make his 2026 regular-season debut against the Pirates. The outfielder has gone 3-for-8 with an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and two strikeouts over three contests so far with Knoxville.
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