Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 7-6 win over the Tigers.

Suzuki went deep for the second straight game, giving him 13 long balls for the season. He had 14 home runs as a rookie last year, which certainly seems to be within reach with about a month's worth of games left. Suzuki seems to be settling in during his second MLB campaign after coming over from Japan, and he could be primed for a strong finish in a Chicago lineup that has looked good lately.